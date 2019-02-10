19-year-old woman shot in central Fresno during fight. Taken to hospital in critical condition.

A fight at a central Fresno apartment complex ended with gunfire Sunday night and a 19-year-old woman in critical condition, Fresno police said.
Lt. Bill Dooley said officers received reports of a fight and gunshots just before 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex located at Dakota Avenue and Marks Avenue.
Officers arrived to find one 19-year-old victim in an apartment with a gunshot wound to her torso.
She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, Dooley said.
No arrests have been reported. It wasn’t immediately clear what may have sparked the violence.
Officers remained on scene late Sunday looking for witnesses.
