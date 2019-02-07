Crime

Police catch 13-year-old alleged robber who terrorized victims with replica handgun

Fresno Bee Staff

February 07, 2019 03:37 PM

Fresno police say they found this BB handgun at the home of a 13-year-old boy suspected in a robbery and attempted thefts in and around Fashion Fair mall. The boy was taken into custody Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.
Fresno police say they found this BB handgun at the home of a 13-year-old boy suspected in a robbery and attempted thefts in and around Fashion Fair mall. The boy was taken into custody Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Fresno Police Department
Fresno police say they found this BB handgun at the home of a 13-year-old boy suspected in a robbery and attempted thefts in and around Fashion Fair mall. The boy was taken into custody Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Fresno Police Department

A 13-year-old boy suspected of terrorizing shoppers in an and around Fashion Fair mall last month was taken into custody Wednesday, Fresno police announced.

The suspect was booked into the Fresno Juvenile Justice Center for one count of robbery and two counts of misdemeanor brandishing, Sgt. Brian Valles said in a news release.

Valles said the boy was one of two juveniles who showed the pistol end of a firearm and robbed a man outside Sam’s Mail Mall around midday Jan. 26. The juveniles ran away.

Investigators learned that the same two juveniles had been kicked out of Fashion Fair by mall security officers for attempted theft, and that the boy had removed the gun from his pants and racked the slide toward two other victims.

After investigators found the boy who allegedly brandished the gun, police got a search warrant for his home and, with his parents’ cooperation, detectives found two BB handguns.

Related stories from Fresno Bee

crime

  Comments  