Woman robbed at gunpoint near Fashion Fair by teens

Police are searching for two boys in their mid-teens after a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Fresno’s Fashion Fair shopping mall Wednesday.
Lt. Mark Hudson said that the robbery took place sometime early in the afternoon as the victim was at a Burger King fast food restaurant.
One of the boys, described as Hispanic, with a white T-shirt and red sweatpants, showed the woman a gun in the waistband of the pants and demanded cash. He and a black juvenile who reportedly had acne on his face ran after taking an undisclosed amount of money.
