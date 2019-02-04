Madera DA files charges against man after 9-year-old girl shot by cousin, 5

The Madera County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of criminal storage of a firearm after a 9-year-old girl was shot in December by her 5-year-old cousin, DA Sally Orme Moreno said Monday.
Named in the felony charge was Alberto Morales, 57. If convicted of the charge, Morales could face between 16 months to three years in jail.
The shooting took place Dec. 30, 2018 in the 20000 block of Avenue 6. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kayla Serratto said deputies received a call that the girl had been taken to the hospital by others at the shooting scene. Deputies investigating the incident learned that the younger child found a Ruger .22 caliber rifle and accidentally shot the girl while the two were playing.
The wounded girl survived the shooting, but additional information about her condition was not released.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments