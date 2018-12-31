Madera girl wounded in accidental shooting

Madera County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the apparent accidental shooting of a girl Sunday night outside the city limits of Madera.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kayla Serratto said the incident occurred about 9 p.m. in the 20000 block of Avenue 6. A 911 call was received by dispatchers reporting the shooting.
The caller said that the girl, who is possibly 8 or 9 years old, was being taken to the hospital. A short time later, the hospital reported that a gunshot victim had arrived.
Serratto said that there was no immediate information about how the child was shot, but the wound did not appear to be self-inflicted.
Additional information will be released later Monday, when this story will be updated.
