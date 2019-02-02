Father of two is left to die of gunshots in Fresno parking lot, police say

Fresno police are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old father that happened in the early hours of Saturday.
Andrew Valdez was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 1:47 a.m. in a parking lot at 3245 N. Maple Ave., in east-central Fresno. He was unresponsive when officers arrived.
Sgt. Andre Benson said Valdez died at the scene while officers tried to provide medical aid.
Benson added that the police department’s homicide unit is combing through surveillance video from the area and following up on leads. A motive remains unclear why Valdez was killed.
Police said he was a father of two small children. An image was released showing Valdez with a baby and young boy.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or detective Melanie Mayo at 559-621-2421 or Dan Laband at 559-621-2448.
