Suspected gang member fatally shot in east-central Fresno

A suspected gang member was killed overnight Saturday in east-central Fresno, police say.
Officers found a man lying in an apartment complex driveway near Shields and Maple avenues around 1:47 a.m. They were called out after reports of shots fired.
The victim was wearing a red t-shirt and had a visible Bulldog tattoo on his right hand, according to Lt. Carl McKnight. The man has not yet been identified.
He had several gunshot wounds to his upper body and was not unconscious and not breathing.
He later died, McKnight said. Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
