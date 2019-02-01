Fresno police: Victim shot to death day after his birthday

Police believe a man shot to death Thursday night died after he was hit by gunfire while sitting in his car at Atchison and Plumas avenues in southwest Fresno.
The victim was identified Friday as Levi Magana, 22, killed the day after his birthday. Arriving officers found Magana on the sidewalk and his vehicle was parked in the middle of the street, according to Sgt. Andre Benson of the department’s Street Violence Bureau.
Officers and other first responders rendered first aid, but Magana was pronounced dead at 9:31 p.m.
Benson said Magana was not a gang member.
Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call detectives at 559-621-2452, 559-621-2445 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
It was the third homicide of the year in Fresno, police said.
