He got into a fight robbing someone at an ATM. Here’s how police found the stolen wallet

Visalia police say they have arrested a man who stole a wallet at a Wells Fargo ATM during the middle of the afternoon last week.
Mitchell Eugene Wright, 31, was already on parole for robbery and had recently been arrested for an unrelated parole violation when detectives linked him to the Jan. 21 robbery.
In addition, police say evidence from the crime was found in the property Wright was arrested with that linked him to the crime.
Around 2 p.m. on Jan. 21, Wright allegedly approached the victim taking money out of an ATM at 2425 S. Mooney Blvd. He used physical force to take the person’s wallet, police said.
Wright fled the scene, but not before getting into an altercation with the victim. That person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
