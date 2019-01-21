Crime

Wallet thief strikes at Visalia ATM, still at large

By Marilyn Castaneda

January 21, 2019 08:43 PM

The Visalia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a robber who took a wallet from a victim at an ATM Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

Officers at 2:15 p.m. were called to the Wells Fargo ATM at 2425 S. Mooney Blvd. regarding a robbery. After arriving they learned the unidentified robber approached the victim, who was withdrawing money, and took their wallet.

The robber then fled from the scene.

The victim had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. That person was later released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department Tip Line at 559-713-4738.

