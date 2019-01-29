Three more found guilty in connection to gang shooting at Tulare grocery store

Three more people were found guilty Friday in connection to a 2015 gang shooting at a Tulare grocery store.
Paul Castro, 22; Isaiah Castro, 20; and Gonzalo Gonzalez Jr., 21, were found guilty in Tulare County Superior Court for crimes committed at a Foods Co. A jury found Paul Castro guilty of three counts of attempted murder for shooting a store employee and a customer in the chest May 6, 2015.
“Investigation determined that prior to the shooting, Paul Castro made the mistaken assumption that one of the victims was a rival gang member simply because he was wearing blue sandals,” the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release Tuesday. “An argument between Castro and the victim ensued in the parking lot.”
Officials said what followed was a group of individuals, including Isaiah Castro and Gonzalez, joining with Paul Castro to assault the victim.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In 2016, three others were sentenced for their connection to the crime: Antonio Sanchez, Abraham Gonzalez, and Esperanza Rangel.
Paul Castro’s three counts of attempted murder included the special allegations of using a gun, as well as a knife, and the special allegation that the crime was committed for the benefit of a gang. He was also found guilty of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and the special allegation of street terrorism. He faces 50 years-to-life in prison during his Feb. 25 sentencing.
Isaiah Castro was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon (knife) with the special allegation of street terrorism, and faces up to nine years in prison during a March 29 sentencing.
Gonzalo Gonzalez was convicted of attempted murder with the special allegation that the crime was committed for the benefit of a gang, along with assault with a deadly weapon (knife), and the special allegation of street terrorism. He faces up to 20 years in prison during his March 6 sentencing.
The district attorney’s office said Isaiah Castro, Gonzalo Gonzalez and Antonio Sanchez were juveniles at the time of the crime.
Carmen George: 559-441-6386, @CarmenGeorge
Comments