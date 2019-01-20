Clovis woman arrested for murder of an 84-year-old man, sheriff says

A Clovis woman was arrested Sunday for the murder of an 84-year-old man, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Katreeva Woolf, 40, was arrested for killing her family member Chester Scharnick.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said in a release that the incident occurred Friday around 2:30 p.m. when officers received a report of an injured man in a home near the intersection of Turner and Bremer avenues. Officers arrived and determined the man, Scharnick, was dead.
Deputies determined the death to be suspicious and called for homicide detectives.
Evidence was found showing that the suspect tried to set the house on fire just before fleeing in the victim’s car. Woolf was determined to be the suspect.
Woolf was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of murder, burglary, attempted arson and auto theft. Her bail was set to $1,035,000.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact sheriff’s Detective Jose Diaz at 559-600-8204 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
