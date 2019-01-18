Elderly man found deceased in southeast Fresno and deputies call it suspicious

An elderly man on Friday afternoon was suspiciously found dead inside his home around southeast Fresno, deputies said.
Around 2:30 p.m., Fresno County Sheriffs were called to Turner and Helm avenues for an injured person.
Deputies soon learned a neighbor unsuccessfully had been trying to get a hold of the victim. The neighbor then informed a relative of the elderly man to check on him.
The relative then found the elderly man dead. EMS personnel arrived shortly after and confirmed he was deceased.
“You would think that maybe it’s something that naturally occurred, that’s not adding up in this situation,” said Fresno Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti in a media release video.
According to Botti, deputies took a look around the scene and believe there is a lot of evidence that could potentially answer questions, along with by speaking to residents.
The victim, whose name and specific age was not given, had been seen within the last 24 hours.
“There’s just a lot of questions for us right now,” added Botti.
