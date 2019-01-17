Fresno police plan gang sweep after 12-year-old girl hit by stray bullet

Fresno police plan a new sweep against gangs after a girl, 12, was shot Wednesday night when a stray bullet flew into her home during a nearby gang disturbance.
Lt. David Madrigal on Thursday said the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. when a lone gang member crossed paths with a group of rivals near South Barton and East Eugenia avenues.
The second group attacked the victim and began beating him before he ran away. Someone from the the group fired multiple rounds at the fleeing victim, and a bullet slammed into the girl’s home and struck her in the upper torso.
Madrigal said officers immediately rendered first aid and the girl was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where she is reported to be in stable condition.
“Thank God,” said the lieutenant, who added that police Thursday were planning a sweep against known gang members as investigators hunt the shooter to bring them to justice.
He added that detectives were on scene shortly after the shooting took place and ask that anyone with information about the case call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
