Little girl shot inside home when street fight breaks out in southeast Fresno

A 12-year-old girl was shot when a bullet went her home’s front door following a street fight that escalated in front of her house in southeast Fresno, police said.
Investigators believe the fight broke out on the street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of 2462 S. Barton Ave. when someone shot a gun and fired the bullet that unintentionally hit the girl.
The girl was hit her in her upper torso, according to Lt. Bill Dooley.
She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.
“She is conscious and talking, doing the best she can based upon what she is going through right now,” said Dooley, who was at the hospital when the girl was brought in.
Police don’t believe anyone at the home was involved in the fight.
Police currently do not have any suspects, but they are talking with several witnesses.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
