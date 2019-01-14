Fresno County sheriff’s office identifies man shot by deputy after threatening call

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was shot by a deputy after he allegedly walked toward them with a knife.

The man was identified as Jose Ledesma, 37, of Fresno. He was in stable condition Monday at Community Regional Medical Center after being shot several times by a deputy on Jan. 11 in the 3400 bock of Circle Court East in central Fresno’s Mayfair District.

The sheriff’s office said Ledesma had threatened to kill a woman before deputies arrived and tried to get him to drop a knife. He refused to drop the weapon and then walked toward a deputy before he was shot.

Video of the shooting surfaced later that day, showing Ledesma falling to the ground as three deputies walk over to him with their guns pointed.

Ledesma has been electronically booked into Fresno County Jail. He faces charges that include assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, brandishing a weapon and making criminal threats. His bail has been set at $185,000.

The deputy who shot Ledesma has not been named.