Neighbor captures video of sheriff’s deputy shooting at man holding a knife

A neighbor recorded video Friday of a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy shooting a man holding a knife.

The incident occurred at a home on the 3400 block of Circle Court East in a central Fresno county island.





The person who recorded the video seemed to express shock and anger after seeing and hearing multiple shots fired at the man, who eventually ends up on the ground. The video was posted on YouTube under the “Maldonado Family Forever” channel.

The man apparently made advancements toward the deputy while holding the knife, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said.

Though the deputy ordered the man to drop the knife, the man refused.

And the deputy responded by firing multiple shots. Botti said the deputy felt threatened.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and is considered in stable condition, Botti said.