Violent stabbing near Fresno Pacific as teens attack man carrying groceries

A man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times Saturday night in southeast Fresno, according to police.







The violent assault happened shortly after 10 p.m. after a verbal confrontation with at least four people, according to Lt. Bill Dooley.







The injured man was walking with groceries south on Chestnut Avenue to his home on Lyell Avenue when the group of juveniles approached him.







Dooley said the confrontation suddenly turned violent, with a suspect stabbing the man several times. The victim ran home as several calls to 911 were made. A pedestrian also flagged down officers. The man was rushed for Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.







The stabbing took place about one block from the Fresno Pacific campus. Dooley said it’s an unusual crime for the area.







The knife used in the stabbing was not recovered and the suspects all fled toward the Ranchwood Condos complex on a Chestnut Avenue north of Butler Avenue.