Red sports car slams into Visalia home with children inside

A Visalia man was jailed after crashing into a home filled with residents, according to the Visalia Police Department.
Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Lonell Goodman was driving south on Vickie Street and approaching Delta Avenue when his car suddenly “left the roadway,” according to a Visalia police news release.
Goodman, 20, is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol when he collided into a home on the 2000 block of West Delta Avenue.
Photos posted to the police department’s Facebook page showed the crash left a large fracture on the side of the home and totaled Goodman’s shiny red Chevy Mustang.
Police also said the home was occupied at the time of the crash. with adults and minors inside, though none were injured when the car came crashing into their home.
Goodman was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of DUI. He was also charged with reckless driving and child endangerment.
