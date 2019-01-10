Several police officers open fire at a man during Visalia Mall shooting

A shooting took place at the Visalia Mall, where officers fired several rounds toward a man who was driving a stolen vehicle.

Visalia Police Sgt. Gary Williams said two officers initially fired shots at the man late Thursday afternoon after he drove a car in reverse and accelerated toward them in the parking lot of the Visalia mall.

Williams added that just prior to the man driving in reverse, officers had identified themselves as police and were commanding the man to get out of the vehicle.

The two officers struck the vehicle, but the man continued to drive around the parking lot, Williams said.

Moments later, “several other” Visalia Police officers arrived at the scene and fired at the man and vehicle, according to Williams.

The man was struck by at least one bullet, removed from the vehicle and later transported to a local hospital. The stolen vehicle had several bullet shots in the front windshield.

Larry Valenzuela The Fresno Bee

Police also found a fire arm in the suspect’s waist band, Williams said.

The condition of the suspect is not currently known.

The Visalia Times Delta noted the man is believed to have at least two prior arrests, though it’s not known what he was arrested for.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the shooting, Williams said. The man was believed to be in the mid to late 30s. His identity was not released.

The Visalia Mall actually never closed during the scene, Williams added, though the north entrance doors to JCPenney had been closed off.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident further.

This is the second shooting at the Visalia Mall since 2012.

Back in January 2012, two men were shot inside the mall near a candy store in a gang-related shooting that caused several shoppers to flee and closed the mall.