Man follows teenage girl to her car and blocks her from leaving, Visalia police say

A homeless man was arrested in Visalia on Tuesday after stopping a teen from leaving the mall, police said.
Ryan Holder, 31, allegedly followed a 17-year-old to her car as she left the Visalia Mall on Sept. 24, standing behind her car after she got in to stop her from leaving.
The girl eventually was able to leave and called police after getting home.
In addition, Holder had made derogatory comments toward the teen about a week and a half before, police said.
An adult woman also allegedly was harassed by Holder, who attempted to “solicit the victim for lewd acts,” police added.
Holder was found on the south side of the Visalia Mall on Tuesday and booked into jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, solicitation of lewd acts in a public place and annoying or molesting a minor, police said.
