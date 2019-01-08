Ex-student body president sentenced in drunken bathroom sex case involving minor

A former Fresno City College Associated Student Government president was sentenced to a year in jail Wednesday for an October incident where he was found drunk with two teens in a bathroom stall.

Dressed in a red jailhouse jumpsuit, Christopher Washington, 25, sat silently during much of Wednesday’s hearing in Judge Don Penner’s courtroom at Fresno County Superior Court.

With credit for time served, Washington’s expected to be released from custody April 16. He was ordered to serve five years on probation and must also complete a 52-week sex offender treatment class.

Washington pleaded no contest in December to a felony charge of dissuading a witness. Three other charges, including oral copulation with a minor under the influence of a controlled substance, and providing an alcoholic beverage to a minor, were dismissed.

It’s Washington’s first strike conviction, deputy public defender David Munoz said. He has been in custody since he was arrested in October, in lieu of $42,400 bail.

Washington, along with an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were found in a woman’s bathroom stall on the Fresno City College campus the evening of Oct. 15, after campus police were called.

Court records say Washington was masturbating in the stall and “aided and abetted” the 17-year-old in orally copulating the 18-year-old.

All three were drunk, court records say — and the 18-year-old was so inebriated that she was taken by emergency personnel to the hospital. Someone who entered the bathroom used a cell phone to record the three, and reported it to security.

Before the group was found in the bathroom, the 18-year-old had given Washington money to purchase the alcohol, according to court documents.

The judge also issued a criminal protective order protecting the 18-year-old from Washington.