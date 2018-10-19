Fresno City College student body president arrested for alleged sex with teen

Fresno City College student body president Christopher Washington was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old.
By
Fresno City College student body president Christopher Washington was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old.
By

Crime

Prosecutor says student body president had sex with drugged minor. He pleads not guilty

By Pablo Lopez

plopez@fresnobee.com

October 19, 2018 12:55 PM

Christopher Washington, the student body president at Fresno City College, pleaded not guilty Friday in Fresno Superior Court to a felony charge of having oral copulation with a minor under the influence of an anesthesia or controlled substance.

He also pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges of providing an alcoholic beverage to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

If convicted of the felony charge, Washington, 25, faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison and would have to register as a sex offender, prosecutors say.

After accepting the plea, Judge Don Penner ordered Washington to remain in the Fresno County Jail in lieu of $42,400 bail.

Washington, president of Fresno City College Associated Student Government, and two female students were found in a women’s bathroom stall on campus at about 6:30 p.m. Monday after campus police were called, according to an incident report sent to State Center Community College District officials.

The three students were allegedly intoxicated — one so badly that officers called EMS to provide her medical care and transportation to the hospital, according to the report.

Washington was initially cited for annoying and molesting a minor; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; possession of alcohol on a college campus and furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to the report.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a more serious charge of oral copulation with a minor who had been drugged, according to Fresno County jail records.

Court records say Washington pleaded no contest in December 2016 to a misdemeanor charge of child abuse or endangerment. In a conditional plea agreement, if Washington obeyed all laws and completed a 24-week parenting class, his misdemeanor case would be dismissed. He has been ordered to return to court on that case on Oct. 25.

Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts

