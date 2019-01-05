Search for alleged kidnapper of 8-year-old boy called off

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives on Saturday said they have canceled their search of an alleged suspect in the attempted kidnapping of an 8-year-old-boy reported earlier this week.
Detectives were in search of a person who tried to abduct a boy who was playing outside his home near Selma.
After conducting various interviews and followups, however, detectives discovered inconsistencies in the child’s story of the kidnapping attempt and are no longer in search, according to a news release.
“Our conclusion is that it did not happpen,” Fresno County Sheriff Public Information officer Tony Botti said in an e-mail message.
