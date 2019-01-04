Boy playing outside home suddenly thrown into a truck. It was an abduction attempt

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for the person who tried to kidnap a young boy who was playing outside of his home a few miles west of Selma.
The boy, 8, was apparently playing alone outside of his home near the intersection of Peach and Nebraska avenues in Fresno County around midday on Wednesday. He was by himself along a canal bank in the area when he was suddenly grabbed from behind and someone covered his eyes, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office gave the following account of the abduction attempt: The suspect, possibly a man, picked up the boy and ran off with him toward a truck parked near a grape vineyard. The suspect tossed the boy into the bed of the truck and then lowered it. As the truck began to drive away, the driver stopped briefly. That’s when the boy made a quick decision to escape.
The sheriff’s office said the boy was able to push the bed cover open and climbed out over the tailgate. He ran away opposite of the truck’s direction. The driver possibly wasn’t aware the child had escaped, the sheriff’s office said.
The boy described the truck to the sheriff’s office as a newer model, white and with a white bed and cover.
The boy was familiar with the area and manged to get home safely. He explained the incident to his mother, who then reported the failed abduction to the sheriff’s office the next day.
Detectives are on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111. Callers can also contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
The sheriff’s office said detectives were likely going to review any surveillance video along Floral, Peach, Nebraska, Mountain View and Clovis avenues.
