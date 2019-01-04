Police travel to Southern California to make arrest in fatal shooting of Fresno man

Matthew Gonzales, sought in the fatal shooting of a Fresno man in December, was booked on murder charges after detectives traveled to Norwalk to apprehend him, police reported Friday.
Gonzales, 24, was sought in the Dec. 17 shooting of Steven Banda, 25, who was found in the back seat of a car in southeast Fresno. Banda had sustained several gunshot wounds and died after he was taken to a hospital.
Lt. David Madrigal said police identified Gonzales as a suspect in the case and learned that he was in the Southern California city. Fresno police and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gonzales at a motel.
Gonzales, a Lewis Street Bulldog gang member, has an extensive criminal history, said Madrigal, and the shooting is thought to be gang-related.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The homicide was the city’s 32nd and last of 2018.
Comments