Police found a man dying of gunshot wounds in a car. Now they’re asking for help

Police are asking for witnesses to step forward after officers came across a man dying of gunshot wounds in the back of a crashed car in southeast Fresno early Monday morning.
Steven Banda, 25, was pronounced dead at Fresno Community Regional Medical Center at 4:34 a.m. Monday, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Tuesday. Banda was shot several times in his upper body.
Detectives know that Banda was shot about three hours before he died. But they don’t know where, or if it was even in the city.
After the shooting, Banda’s friend and another man were driving him to the hospital when the car turned onto Mono Street from Third Street and the driver lost control, Dyer said.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It hit a curb and got stuck, so Banda’s friend called police. Then he and the other man fled before officers arrived about four minutes later, according to witnesses.
Detectives are looking for the two men who fled, as well as anyone who has information on where and why Banda was shot.
Banda was affiliated with a gang and had been in trouble with the law before, Dyer said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Manny Romero at 559-621-2451 or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Comments