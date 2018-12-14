Student accused of threatening messages at Clovis North will face charges

The Clovis North High student responsible for threatening five students via Instagram on Tuesday also made threatening graffiti messages found in the school bathroom on Dec. 7, according to Clovis Unified spokeswoman Kelly Avants.
The FBI assisted Clovis Unified in the investigation, and the student will face criminal charges relating to both incidents, Avants said. The student’s name is not being released.
A message was sent to Clovis North parents on Friday, encouraging families to talk about the consequences of incidents like this one.
Students on Tuesday were held in their first-period classroom while Fresno police and Clovis Unified School District police investigated the threat, according to a school district news release.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The release said five students received direct social media messages “threatening harm to them if they came to school.” Days prior, threatening messages were found in a bathroom.
Comments