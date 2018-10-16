Fresno City College student body president arrested after alleged sex with teen on campus

The student body president at Fresno City College is facing molestation charges after allegedly having sex with and providing alcohol to a 17-year-old and another student in a public bathroom at the school.
Christopher Washington, president of Fresno City College Associated Student Government, and two female students were found in a women’s bathroom stall on campus at about 6:30 p.m. Monday after campus police were called, according to an incident report sent to State Center Community College District officials.
The three students were allegedly intoxicated – one so badly that officers called EMS to provide her medical care and transportation to the hospital, according to the report.
Washington, 25, was cited for annoying and molesting a minor; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; possession of alcohol on a college campus and furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to the report.
He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, according to Fresno County jail records.
Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith would not release details, pointing to an ongoing investigation, but confirmed that an arrest had been made and that the alleged perpetrator is not allowed on campus.
“Addressing sexual misconduct and sexual assault is both a moral and legal requirement for colleges, just as it is for our country. The report of sexual misconduct by our students is concerning...” Goldsmith said. “It is not our role to play judge and jury but it is our job to do all in our power to create a safe learning environment.”
Goldsmith pointed to national conversations about reported sexual misconduct and sexual assault cases, and said that in cases like this, many alleged victims do not want to go through the criminal justice system because they believe it will result in reliving trauma. A new Task Force on Sexual Assault Response and Prevention has been established at the school to provide expert advice related to policies and procedures, she said.
“This alleged incident heightens the need to have a deeper proactive response,” Goldsmith said. “Students and staff will work more closely together to address sexual assault on and off campus. As this event continues to be investigated, I have assembled my administrative team to discuss and review our safety protocols as well as our reporting requirements.”
