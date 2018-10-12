Fresno man arrested on suspicion of robberies in Lemoore, Reedley, Corcoran

A Fresno man has been arrested for armed robbery.

The arrest of Dameond Keshon Young, 38, was announced Friday by the Lemoore Police Department.

The department said an investigation into an armed robbery of a check cashing business last month in Lemoore led detectives to learn of similar robberies in Reedley and Corcoran.

“Investigators from each of these agencies began working together to identify the suspect in these cases, as the pattern was the same in each robbery,” a news release from Lemoore police states. “After reviewing several hours of video from multiple sources and neighboring businesses, investigators were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle.”

Police said that led detectives to identify Young as the robbery suspect. Young was also on parole for previous robbery conviction.

Young was arrested on the 700 block of Waterman Avenue in southwest Fresno with assistance from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations’ fugitive apprehension team.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a warrant for armed robbery. His bail was set at $720,000. Police said he is also being held on a parole violation.