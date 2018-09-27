Police look for man who robbed check cashing business at gunpoint in Lemoore

Lemoore police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a check cashing store clerk at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the crime occurred around 12:15 p.m. inside the business located on the 800 block of North Lemoore Avenue.
Officers said the unknown suspect waited for customers to leave the store before he approached the store clerk, “showed her a handgun and advised her it was a robbery.” He left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Lemoore Police Cpl. Mark Pescatore said no checks were taken from the business.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, who was last seen wearing a black Raiders beanie, blue shirt with a white undershirt, and black jean shorts, armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to call the Lemoore Police Department at 559-924-9574 and speak to Pescatore or Sgt. Alvaro Santos. The case number is L1803067.
