Tulare man sent to prison for molesting girls between ages of 4 and 15

A Tulare man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for molesting girls between the ages of 4 and 15.

Anthony Myers, 36, received a sentence of 238 years to life in prison for child molestation between early 2004 and the summer of 2017, reported the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

A jury found Myers guilty in August in the Visalia division of Tulare County Superior Court.

The district attorney’s shared the following information about the crimes:

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

One girl was molested 10 times from age 5 to 10 between April 2004 and January 2010.

A 15-year-old girl was molested eight times between May 2014 and May 2015.

Another girl was molested six times from the age of 4 to 7 between December 2013 and June 2017.

All 25 crimes occurred in various locations in Tulare County.

Myers was found guilty of the following charges: one count of oral copulation of a minor under the age of 10; one count of attempted oral copulation of a minor under the age of 10; four counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14; 10 counts of a forcible lewd act upon a child under the age of 14; eight counts of lewd act upon a child age 15; and one count of possessing child pornography.

“The jury also found true the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that the crimes were committed against multiple victims,” the district attorney’s office said. “Each count is a felony and 24 of the counts are strike offenses.”

In addition to his sentence, Myers will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.