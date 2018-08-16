Tulare man guilty of two dozen sex crimes. Some victims were under 10

A Tulare County Superior Court jury found a Tulare man guilty of two dozen sex crimes, including forcing a minor under 10 to perform oral sex on him, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said.
Anthony Myers, 36, was also found guilty Thursday of attempted oral copulation of a minor under 10; ten counts of forcible lewd acts on a child under 14; four counts of lewd acts on a child under 14; eight counts of lewd acts on a child age 15; and possession of child pornography.
The jury ruled that the crimes, all felonies, involved substantial sexual conduct and were committed against multiple victims.
Ten crimes occurred between April 1, 2004 and January 14, 2010 against a female victim between 5 and 10 years old, while eight crimes occurred between May 8, 2014 and May 7, 2015 against a 15-year-old girl.
Six crimes occurred between December 5, 2013 and June 8, 2017 against a female victim between 4 and 7 years old, the District Attorney’s Office said.
All crimes occurred in various locations within the county. The possession of child pornography occurred on or about June 30, 2017.
Myers now faces 240 years to life in state prison at sentencing Oct. 12. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Wayt of the Crimes against Children Division, and investigated by Detective Matt Muller of the Tulare Police Department.
Comments