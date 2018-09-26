Dupras formally charged with double murder. Fresno DA considers death penalty.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed charges of murder, arson, gun possession and vandalism against Alan Dupras in connection with the slayings of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dupras, and her mother, Cynthia Houk.
His arraignment is scheduled for early Thursday morning, prosecutors said in a news release.
If convicted, Dupras could face the death penalty or a lifetime prison sentence without the possibility of parole. The District Attorney’s Office will investigate before determining whether to seek the death penalty.
Fresno County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Dupras on Tuesday without incident at his Kingsburg home. He’s charged with arson for torching Houk’s car in November and setting fire to the Alliance Française de Fresno building in early December. Jennifer Dupras, 55, and Cynthia Houk, 88, were found dead on Dec. 11 in their northwest Fresno home.
