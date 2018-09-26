Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims announces the arrest of Alan Dupras for murder and arson

Dupras was booked into Fresno County Jail in connection to the killings of his ex-wife Jennifer Dupras and her mother Cynthia Houk in Decemober of 2017. Dupras is also a potential suspect in two separate arson cases.
Dupras formally charged with double murder. Fresno DA considers death penalty.

By Brianna Calix

September 26, 2018 11:02 AM

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed charges of murder, arson, gun possession and vandalism against Alan Dupras in connection with the slayings of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dupras, and her mother, Cynthia Houk.

Alan Dupras, 58, of Kingsburg
Fresno County Sheriff's Office

His arraignment is scheduled for early Thursday morning, prosecutors said in a news release.

If convicted, Dupras could face the death penalty or a lifetime prison sentence without the possibility of parole. The District Attorney’s Office will investigate before determining whether to seek the death penalty.

Fresno County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Dupras on Tuesday without incident at his Kingsburg home. He’s charged with arson for torching Houk’s car in November and setting fire to the Alliance Française de Fresno building in early December. Jennifer Dupras, 55, and Cynthia Houk, 88, were found dead on Dec. 11 in their northwest Fresno home.

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix

