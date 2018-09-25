Sheriff’s office arrests Alan DuPras in double homicide case. Daughter speaks out

Alan DuPras was arrested Tuesday morning in the double murder case of Jennifer DuPras and Cynthia Houk, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Jennifer DuPras and her mother, Houk, were found dead in December 2017 in Houk’s northwest Fresno home, in a quiet neighborhood on North Colonial Avenue, after a concerned neighbor asked authorities to check on them. Investigators found Houk in a chair in the living room. Jennifer DuPras was discovered lying face down in the garage. Both women were shot in the head.
The DuPras’ daughter, Alison, told The Bee by phone Tuesday morning that her father’s arrest was “long overdue.”
“It’s a sigh of relief,” she said. “It’s a step in the right direction for a safer Fresno County.”
Alison DuPras said her father was living alone after the murders in the Kingsburg home he once shared with his wife. Neighbors called Alison Tuesday morning to tell her sheriff’s investigators took her father into custody.
“I thank the sheriff detectives who worked tirelessly on this case and kept me up to date on what’s going on,” she said.
Alan DuPras, 58, was considered a “person of interest” in the case. Sheriff’s investigators served search warrants at his home early in the investigation.
The case is among hundreds of violent crimes that were “uncleared” by sheriff’s investigators over the past decade. Violent crimes include homicides, rapes, aggravated assaults and robberies. A case is considered cleared when at least one suspect has been arrested, charged and sent to court for prosecution.
This story is developing.
