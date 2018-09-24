Vigil for two teens near Caruthers possibly targeted in drive-by, deputies say

A candlelight vigil for two teens killed in a car crash was possibly the target of a drive-by shooting Monday night, Fresno County Sheriff’s officials say.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at Elkhorn and Walnut avenues near Caruthers, Lt. Chris Torres said.
Torres said about 40 to 50 people were at the vigil for two 19-year-olds who were killed when they collided into an almond tree Sunday afternoon. Earlier Monday, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified them as Augustin Sanzon Flores and Marcos Gonzalez Silvestre.
No one was hit Monday night, but Torres said officers found shell casings about 100 yards from the vigil.
There are no suspects and there will be an investigation, Torres said.
Comments