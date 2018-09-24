Suspect ID’d in officer-involved shooting. He’s already on probation, Visalia police say

Roman Miguel Escarsega is at a hospital and in stable condition, following an alleged armed robbery and shootout with Visalia police on Saturday.

The Visalia Police Department on Monday identified the 22-year-old Visalia man as the suspect in the incident, which happened at a convenience store on Lovers Lane and Highway 198.

Police were responding to a call of gunshots in a nearby neighborhood when they spotted Escarega exiting the store with a gun.

During the chase that ensued, Escarsega allegedly fired three shots at officers. One officer returned fire, striking Escarsega near the shoulder. Escarsega dropped the gun and money and was taken into custody.

Escarsega is currently on probation and has two prior convictions for possession of a concealed dirk or dagger, according to police.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will assist with the investigation.