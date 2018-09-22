Armed robber shoots as Visalia police in his attempt to flee. Officers returned fire

Visalia Police shot an alleged armed robber who fired three rounds at the police Saturday afternoon in his attempt to flee.
The incident happened around the 600th block of Lovers Lane, just south of Highway 198.
Visalia PD said officers were initially responding to a call that someone had fired a gun 8 to 10 times in the air at the area of 500 S. Velie St., as part of a family disturbance.
Police then spotted the man carrying a gun while coming out of an am/pm convenience store about a block over.
The suspect, upon noticing police, then took off running and ran back inside the store before leaving the building.
As police chased after the man on foot, the suspect fired at them three times, according to Visalia PD.
One Visalia officer returned fire and struck the suspect once near the shoulder, causing the robber to drop his gun before getting arrested. He was transported to an area hospital.
Police later discovered the man had just robbed the am/pm store and fired “two or three” rounds at the clerks, Visalia PD added.
Neither the two police officers nor the clerks who were shot at suffered injury.
Visalia Police added that the man had been drinking and physically assaulted a 7-year old before relatives confronted him, prompting the family disturbance.
The suspect, whose name was not released, is a Hispanic male in his 20s. He could face charges stemming from assault of a child, discharging his gun, armed robbery and the officer-involved shooting.
