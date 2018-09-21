Two people arrested for murder during a Fresno home invasion

Two people were arrested after being suspected of robbing and killing a man in his apartment on Tuesday.
Damone Kiki Mayberry and Gypsy Tenay Hall were arrested Friday under suspicion of robbing and shooting Lorenzo McCray.
According to Fresno Police, the incident occurred Tuesday just before 6 a.m., when officers received reports of two shooting victims at 4549 East Shields.
Officers arrived an at nearby apartment and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. The woman told officers that her boyfriend, McCray, had been shot in his head in their apartment.
Both victims where taken to Community Medical Regional Center, where McCray was pronounced dead.
Officers learned the victims were robbed in their apartment before they were shot.
