Jogger dies following hit-and-run crash in Fresno. Police seek driver

A 43-year-old Clovis man was killed early Sunday after he was struck by a pickup truck that left the scene, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The victim was identified Sunday afternoon by the CHP as Gavin Gladding.
Gladding apparently was jogging around 6 a.m. Sunday on the shoulder area of Friant Road, west of Willow, when he was stuck by pickup truck. Investigators said the struck was black, possibly a single cab early 2000s model GMC Sierra.
The vehicle was traveling west on Friant Road west of Willow in northeast Fresno when the vehicle swerved off the road and hit the victim who was jogging on the north shoulder of Friant.
No arrests have been reported.
The driver of the GMC left the scene, heading west on Friant Road. Witnesses could not give officers a description of the driver or a license plate, Taylor said.
CHP spokesman Victor Taylor said the jogger was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center.
The GMC should have a shattered right-side passenger window, missing right-side mirror, and is possibly missing the front GMC grille emblem, Taylor said. It may also have front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP communication center at 559-262-0400 or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Comments