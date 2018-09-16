CHP seeks public’s help locating driver in major injury hit-and-run crash in Fresno

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a truck that struck and seriously injured a jogger in northeast Fresno early Sunday morning.
A black, possibly single cab early 2000s GMC Sierra was driving west on Friant Road west of Willow around 6 a.m., said CHP spokesman Victor Taylor. It swerved off the road and hit a man who was jogging west on the north shoulder of Friant.
The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was put on life support, CHP said. An update on his condition could not immediately be confirmed.
The driver of the GMC left the scene, heading west on Friant Road. Witnesses could not give officers a description of the driver or a license plate, Taylor said.
The GMC should have a shattered right-side passenger window, missing right-side mirror, and is possibly missing the front GMC grille emblem, Taylor said. It may also have front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP communication center at 559-262-0400 or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
