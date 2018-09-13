6, including gunman, shot and killed after confrontation at Bakersfield trucking business

The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
Fears spread as deportations to Laos loom

Individuals facing deportation to Laos could face danger upon landing in the Southeast Asian country as the Trump administration issues visa sanctions to pressure the country to take back deportees who have lived in an immigration limbo for years.

