Three Bay Area women jailed in string of Fresno gym burglaries, police say

Three women from the San Francisco Bay Area were booked into jail in Fresno after breaking into gym lockers at Fresno-area fitness businesses, Fresno Chief Jerry Dyer reported Wednesday.
The alleged crimes occurred at several Planet Fitness locations. Arrested were Devignai Carrol, 25; Aneissa Barnes, 21; and Djanai Palmer, 23.
Dyer said the women drove down the Highway 99 corridor to commit the break-ins.
Police became aware of the crimes after learnin about them from the Planet Fitness at West Shaw and North Valentine avenues.
The suspects reportedly purchased day passes at the gym and then entered the dressing room, where they removed bolt cutters from a gym bag to cut locks and loot lockers. Removing wallets, they used cards to purchase gift cards at nearby stores. Some cars were also broken into after keys were taken from the lockers.
After managers learned about the break-ins, they phoned another Planet Fitness to alert workers. The women were taken into custody after they showed up at that gym, Dyer said.
Police also learned that a Planet Fitness at East Dakota and North Blackstone avenues was targeted earlier in the day.
In July, a crew from the Bay Area shoplifted thousands of dollars in merchandise from a lululemon store in the the Fig Garden shopping center. Dyer said it has become more common for criminals to use Highway 99 to commit a series of statewide crimes, possibly because they may not be so easily recognized in a different town.
