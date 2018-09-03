Woman lied about kidnapping, created hoax to avoid paying $9,000 debt, police say

A terrifying story a woman told police about being tied up and kidnapped was a hoax, created by her to avoid paying $9,000 to subcontractors she had owed money to, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Monday.

Maria Gonzalez, 32, had claimed she had been carrying a large amount of cash and was kidnapped in her car Saturday by two African American men wearing masks. Gonzalez claimed she’d blacked out after being “struck or beaten,” and had later woken up in Caruthers, bound and gagged.

But it was all a lie, Dyer said, saying Gonzalez fessed up after two hours of questioning by detectives who had said some of her statements didn’t add up with potential video evidence.

“The truth is Maria Gonzalez made up this entire story for the purpose of letting someone know that $9,000 had been been stolen from her — $9,000 she was supposed to pay to subcontractors. The reality is she didn’t have the $9,000 to pay the subcontractors, and that’s why she made up the entire story,” Dyer said.

Dyer said Gonzalez was released by police Sunday, but is expected to be arrested on suspicion of filing a false police report, which is a misdemeanor.

This is a developing story. Check back shortly for updates.