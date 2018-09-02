She was kidnapped in Fresno and blacked out. She woke up in Caruthers, police say

Fresno police say a woman was kidnapped, tied up and robbed before being left in rural Fresno County on Saturday.
The 32-year-old woman was stopped at Floradora and Cedar avenues around 2 p.m. when two men allegedly jumped into her vehicle, holding her at gunpoint and forcing her to drive toward west Fresno.
The woman was driving with a large amount of cash because she was about to make payments regarding her trucking company, according to Lt. Joe Gomez.
In west Fresno, the woman was possibly pistol whipped, causing her to black out, Gomez said. She awoke hours later in the backseat of the car in a field near the 11000 block of S. Westlawn Avenue in Caruthers.
Her hands were tied behind her back and she had bruises on her body, Gomez said.
She got help from a nearby home and was taken to the hospital.
There is no motive or reason at this time as to why she was left in Caruthers. It was “possibly just a place the suspect(s) chose to leave her,” Gomez said.
Fresno police will be reviewing cameras and looking for witnesses.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000 or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
