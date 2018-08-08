Tweet threatens to ‘waste’ everyone at Janz town hall event in Clovis, police involved

A social media threat made against a town hall event for senior citizens at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building on Wednesday led to an increased police presence and a full investigation, according to host and Democratic congressional candidate Andrew Janz.

The threat, which was still visible on Twitter as of noon Wednesday, was made by an account self-identified as @Mtat22. It was a response to a tweet by a popular pro-Janz and anti-Devin Nunes user. Janz is challenging for Nunes’ congressional seat.

The tweet reads: “How about I waste you and everybody in the Clovis town hall.”

The account has no followers and features a profile picture of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. It follows 22 accounts, including local politicians and national sports stars.

Janz said his campaign contacted Clovis police on Monday, shortly after the threat was posted. He considered canceling the event, one of several he’s hosted in California’s 22nd District as part of his campaigning efforts. After speaking to Clovis police, Janz opted to go on with the event, which took place without incident.

Several undercover officers were inside the event, Janz said.

Clovis police spokesman Ty Wood confirmed that detectives attended Janz’s event as a precaution. He said Janz filed a police report, and investigators interviewed the Janz supporter who was threatened. The investigation is ongoing.

The candidate, who is a Fresno County violent crimes prosecutor, said he and his staff take these threats seriously. It is unclear whether the threat was politically motivated, but Janz stressed the importance of civility during an increasingly contentious campaign.