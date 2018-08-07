Janz says ‘Nunes family member’ disrupted video shoot, was asked to leave by sheriff

The campaign of Democratic congressional challenger Andrew Janz released a video and a statement saying someone claiming to be a family member of Rep. Devin Nunes harassed them Thursday during a video shoot for a new campaign advertisement.

Janz spokeswoman Clara Varner said the man, who did not give his name, began shouting at the crew and cursed at the team’s female production manager as they worked on a private farm in Tulare.

The man eventually called the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Two deputies, who are seen in video footage speaking to the man, responded. Varner said her team told the deputies it had written permission to shoot on the farm, which is on private property.

The deputies eventually asked the man to leave. He is seen on the video raising his voice while speaking to one deputy as the Janz team spoke to the other.

The Bee has asked the sheriff’s office for the dispatch report related to this call for service.

Varner said the man did not immediately leave and instead used his truck to kick up dust, supposedly in an attempt to ruin the shoot. She said that her staff and its equipment were covered in dirt.

Footage from the shoot will be used with clips filmed at a Clovis deli on Friday for Janz’s latest campaign video.

Nunes’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment.