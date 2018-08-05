T-Mobile on Blackstone robbed, police investigating whether Fashion Fair robbery is related

Police are looking for three men they say robbed a T-Mobile store Sunday on Blackstone Avenue.
Detectives are looking at surveillance video and the possibility it may be related to the Apple store theft at Fashion Fair last month.
Lt. Rob Beckwith said three men entered the T-Mobile on Blackstone and Gettysburg avenues around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and allegedly ordered customers and employees to the ground.
They then took employees into a separate room where the thieves gained access to Apple products, Beckwith said. Police say the men fled with the merchandise and left in a white smaller-sized SUV, similar to a Kia.
The men had their faces covered and did not have any weapons. No one was injured during the robbery, Beckwith said.
