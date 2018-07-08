Police say four men robbed the Apple store at Fashion Fair Mall

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Apple store at Fashion Fair Mall.
Lt. Rob Beckwith said police are searching for four men who stormed the store around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and took items off the display tables. "They were going through people and just grabbing stuff," Beckwith said Sunday.
Police initially got a report that the incident was an armed robbery, but later determined that the alleged heist was quick and no weapons were used. Beckwith said investigators are describing the alleged robbery as "a large grand theft" due to the product value and that there was significant monetary loss. An exact amount was not given.
It was also unclear what specific items were taken by the men. Beckwith said detectives looking into the case may use surveillance video in the investigation.
The suspected robbers, described by police only as four black men, were seen leaving east on Shaw Avenue in a white sedan, according to Beckwith. The Apple store was not closed due to the incident and nobody was injured.
