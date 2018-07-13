Man stabbed and in serious condition in west Fresno

A man is in serious condition after being stabbed during a Friday afternoon altercation in west Fresno, police say.

Around 4:20 p.m., Fresno police responded to the 1800 block of North Cecelia Avenue to reports of a stabbing victim.

The victim, who is in his late 20s or early 30s, was struck in his upper torso, police say. Officers added that the victim and another man were reportedly fighting before the victim was stabbed.

Detectives are investigating what triggered the fight and are speaking with witnesses at the scene, while also trying to determine who the outstanding suspect may be.